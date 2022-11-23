NWA Powerrr Results 11/22/22

Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center

New Orleans, Louisiana

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: EC3 & Matt Lancie w/Hard Body Harper vs. Thomas Latimer & Danny Flamingo

EC3 and Thomas Latimer will start things off. EC3 is playing mind games with Latimer. EC3 tags in Lancie. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lancie applies a side headlock. Latimer whips Lancie across the ring. Lancie drops Latimer with a shoulder tackle. Latimer drops down on the canvas. Latimer with a double leapfrog. Latimer with a Hip Toss. Latimer dropkicks Lancie. Latimer applies a wrist lock. Latimer tags in Flamingo. Double Irish Whip. Flamingo drops down on the canvas. Latimer with a drop toe hold. Flamingo with a quick elbow drop. Flamingo is throwing haymakers at Lancie. Flamingo with two arm-drags. Flamingo ducks a clothesline from Lancie. Flamingo with a Lou Thez Press. Flamingo transitions into a ground and pound attack. EC3 clotheslines Flamingo behind the referee’s back. Lancie with elbow drop on Flamingo’s back. EC3 is busted open. Lancie punches Flamingo in the back. Lancie tags in EC3.

EC3 kicks Flamingo in the gut. EC3 slams Flamingo’s head on two turnbuckle pads. EC3 repeatedly stomps on Flamingo’s chest. EC3 unloads three knife edge chops. EC3 uses the middle rope to choke Flamingo. EC3 applies a wrist lock. EC3 with a blistering chop. EC3 sends Flamingo to the corner. EC3 tags in Lancie. Lancie with an overhand chop. Lancie with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Lancie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lancie tags in EC3. Lancie is choking Flamingo with his boot. EC3 with The Garvin Stomp. EC3 with a Vertical Suplex. EC3 applies a front face lock. Flamingo with elbows into the midsection of EC3. Flamingo with a straight right hand. Short-Arm Reversal by EC3. EC3 drops Flamingo with The STO. EC3 stares at Latimer.

EC3 tags in Lancie. Haymaker Exchange. Lancie dumps EC3 face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Flamingo ducks a clothesline from Lancie. Lancie with a Lariat for a two count. Lancie applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Lancie goes for a Bodyslam, but Flamingo lands back on his feet. Flamingo tags in Latimer. Latimer ducks a clothesline from Lancie. Latimer with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Latimer clotheslines Lancie. Latimer with a leaping back elbow smash. Latimer with a corner clothesline. Latimer follows that with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Latimer is fired up. Latimer tosses Lancie to the corner. Latimer tells EC3 to bring it. EC3 nails Lancie with The One Percenter. Latimer makes Lancie tap out to The CrossFace. After the match, EC3 stares a hole through Latimer. Latimer reapplies The CrossFace on Harper.

Winner: Thomas Latimer & Danny Flamingo via Submission

– Rodney Mack and Aron Stevens attacks The Question Mark II in the backstage area.

– The Pope and JTG tells May Valentine that they are looking forward to facing The Miserably Faithful on NWA USA.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– Kenzie Paige will be the special guest referee in Ella Envy’s upcoming match with Natalia Markova.

– Don’t forget to get your replica NWA Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Second Match: Chuck Devine (c) vs. Nathan Bradley For The Wildkat Sports Revolution Championship

Devine signals for the test of strength. Devine with a gut punch. Devine backs Bradley into the turnbuckles. Devine with heavy bodyshots. Devine slams Bradley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Devine with the irish whip. Bradley slips over Devine’s back. Bradley slides under a clothesline from Devine. Bradley with a Hurricanrana. Bradley dropkicks Devine for a one count. Bradley with a knife edge chop. Bradley with a forearm smash. Bradley sends Devine to the corner. Bradley with a Flying Enzuigiri. Bradley with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Devine drives his knee into the midsection of Bradley. Devine with The Fisherman’s Buster for a one count. Devine applies a rear chin lock. Bradley with heavy bodyshots. Devine punches Bradley in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Devine applies a figure four headlock.

Bradley uses his feet to create separation. Bradley with clubbing blows to Devine’s back. Devine bodyslams Bradley. Devine applies the cravate. Bradley attacks the midsection of Devine. Bradley with a forearm smash. Bradley with The Stinger Splash. Bradley goes for a NeckBreaker, but Devine blocks it. Devine with a Roundhouse Kick. Devine with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Devine goes for a bodyslam, but Bradley lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Devine with clubbing blows to Bradley’s back. Devine goes for a waist lock takedown, but Bradley counters with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp.

Bradley with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Devine drives Bradley face first into the canvas. Devine drags Bradley to the corner. Devine kicks Bradley in the face. Bradley with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Bradley with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Bradley follows that with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Bradley applies the full nelson lock. Devine decks Bradley with a back elbow smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Bradley with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Devine sends Bradley face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Devine clotheslines the back of Bradley’s neck. Devine connects with The Spike DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still Wildkat Sports Revolution Champion, Chuck Devine via Pinfall

Third Match: Cyon w/Austin Idol vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason In A Non-Title Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mason outpowers Cyon. Mason talks smack to Idol. Strong lockup. Mason applies a side headlock. Cyon whips Mason across the ring. Mason drops Cyon with a shoulder tackle. Mason with a Biel Throw. Cyon regroups on the outside. Mason lifts Cyon up to the ring apron. Cyon with a forearm smash. Cyon slams Mason’s head on the top rope. Cyon pulls Mason down to the mat. Cyon with a chop/forearm combination. Mason shoves Cyon. Cyon rakes the back of Mason. Cyon with a forearm smash. Cyon starts biting Mason’s forehead. Cyon with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Cyon kicks Mason in the back. Cyon stands on Mason’s hair.

Cyon pulls back the arms of Mason. Cyon with clubbing crossfaces in the ropes. Cyon kicks Mason in the gut. Cyon with a back elbow smash. Cyon whips Mason into the turnbuckles for a one count. Cyon applies the greco roman throat hold. Cyon with clubbing blows to Mason’s chest. Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Mason with elbows into the midsection of Cyon. Cyon pulls Masoon down to the mat. Cyon with another chop/forearm combination. Toe Kick Exchange. Cyon side steps Mason into the turnbuckles. Mason decks Cyon with a back elbow smash. Mason clotheslines Cyon. Mason bodyslams Cyon. Mason dumps Cyon face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Cyon kicks Mason in the face. Cyon sweeps out the legs of Mason. Cyon uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cyon via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kamille (c) vs. Jazmin Allure For The NWA World Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kamille backs Allure into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Kamille shoves Allure into the canvas. Allure ducks a clothesline from Kamille. Kamille drops Allure with a shoulder tackle. Allure applies a wrist lock. Kamille whips Allure across the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Allure crawls under Kamille’s legs. Kamille blocks the deep arm-drag. Allure rolls Kamille over for a one count. Allure with The La Magistral for a one count. Allure with forearm shivers. Allure with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Allure follows that with a running elbow smash. Kamille reverses out of the irish whip from Allure. Allure with a Spinning Back Kick. Kamille catches Allure in mid-air. Kamille PowerBombs Allure for a two count. Kamille with Two GutWrench Suplex’s for a two count. Kamille applies a chin bar. Allure with heavy bodyshots.

Kamille drives her knee into the midsection of Allure. Kamille uppercuts Allure. Kamille punches Allure in the back. Kamille with a straight right hand for a one count. Kamille with an Elevated NeckBreaker for a two count. Kamille sends Allure to the corner. Kamille levels Allure with The Body Avalanche. Allure side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Allure goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Kamille counters with a Powerslam for a two count. Kamille slams Allure’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kamille puts Allure on the top turnbuckle. Allure blocks The SuperPlex. Allure with a flying back elbow smash.

Allure decks Kamille with a SitOut JawBreaker. Allure thrust kicks the midsection of Kamille. Allure kicks Kamille in the chest. Allure with forearm shivers. Allure with The Pump Kick. Kamille launches Allure over the top rope. Allure with a leaping forearm smash. Allure drops Kamille with The Slingshot Flatliner for a two count. Kamille blocks The Vertical Suplex. Kamille with The Samoan Drop. Kamille pops back on her feet. Kamille goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Allure lands back on her feet. Allure hits The BackStabber for a two count. Kamille blocks The Leaping DDT. Kamille nails Allure with The Pump Kick. Kamille goes for a Powerslam, but Allure counters with The Stunner. Allure plays to the crowd. Kamille avoids The Frog Splash. Kamille connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 336 of The Hoots Podcast