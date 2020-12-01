– The NWA Shockwave series will premiere tonight on YouTube at 6pm ET. The weekly series is taking over the timeslot that NWA Power once had.

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s premiere:

* Eli Drake vs. Jordan Cruz

* Heather Monroe vs. Kamille

* Mike Bennett vs. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis

– The United Wrestling Network and the NWA will also return to action tonight with a new UWN Primetime Live event, airing on pay-per-view and FITE.TV at 9pm ET.

The following matches have been announced:

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Slice Boogie

* Fred Dosser vs. Richie Slade

* Jordan Cruz vs. UWN Hollywood Heritage Champion Jordan Clearwater

* Anthony Idol vs. UWN Television Champion Levi Shapiro

