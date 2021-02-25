NWA star Jocephus (Joseph Hudson, aka The Question Mark) passed away on Wednesday from an undiagnosed medical issue, according to NWA owner Billy Corgan.

Corgan made the announcement on his Instagram page. Dutch Mantel noted on Twitter that it’s believed Hudson passed away on Wednesday night from a stroke or an aneurysm.

Corgan paid tribute to Hudson on his Instagram account, writing, “It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind of support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this Earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed”

Hudson, who worked for several indie promotions and also behind-the-scenes for the NWA, also portrayed the late Bruiser Brody on the premiere episode of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring series.

It looks like Hudson’s last match would’ve been at the NWA Power tapings in late January as he and Aron Stevens (Damien Sandow) teamed for a loss to WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

You two were a brilliant duo. Incredibly sad – he was a great guy & performer. RIP Joseph. — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) February 25, 2021

Sad news tonight folks. My friend, Joseph Hudson, who went by the wrestling name Jocephus and portrayed a young Bruiser Brody in the DSOTR episode 1 passed away tonight. It is believed that he either suffered a stroke or an aneurysm. @PWTorch @PWInsidercom @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/Vgux3bADk1 — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) February 25, 2021

Really bummed out to learn of the passing of Jocephus aka The Question Mark. Joe was a good dude. I was fortunate to have a great conversation with him at the last WrestleCade. May he rest in Peace. So sad….#RIPJocephus — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) February 25, 2021

Godspeed, Joseph “Josephus” Hudson. Rest well, sir. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 25, 2021

Saddened by the passing of Josephus. He was a total gentleman. Thoughts are with his close friends & family pic.twitter.com/ezSF1BU5qs — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) February 25, 2021

Thinking about the talks I’ve shared w/Jocephus aka “The Question Mark” over our short period of time working together @nwa I always found him to be upbeat, positive, gentle & oddly funny. Really gonna miss him & his smile. Prayers to his family~PHS#RIPQuestionMark #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/wNv9bfv8Nv — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) February 25, 2021

Just learned the news about Jocephus (a.k.a. The Question Mark from @nwa ). He was an amazing, kind, and considerate man and I will miss him greatly. My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May he RIP. pic.twitter.com/ltfyfgpvFi — Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) February 25, 2021

The world is a better place because you were in it. Life is kind of like wrestling. It’s the “moments” that count. We shared them in and out of the ring. I love you brother. 🥋❓🤘🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/6HxrkS4BVf — Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2021

Only he could have pulled this off. #QuestionMarkForever pic.twitter.com/0ZXPTbMG36 — The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) February 25, 2021

Very sad to hear about the passing of Jocephus. I met him years ago before we worked together at NWA and he always had a smile on his face and was always so fun to be around. My condolences to his family, especially his little boy. He will be forever remembered. Ka-Ra-Tay????? — Marti Belle (@MartiBelle) February 25, 2021

Rest in Power Jocephus. You were one of the sweetest, supportive guys. I’ll remember you this way. pic.twitter.com/4nq3CTeqKs — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) February 25, 2021

