First Match: Pretty Empowered vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate

Pretty Empowered attacks Wrenkowski and Kate before the bell rings. Pretty Empowered pulls Kate down to the mat. Envy with a Senton Splash. Assisted Hip Toss for a two count. Paige with a forearm smash. Paige with a knife edge chop. Kate reverses out of the irish whip from Paige. Kate SuperKicks Paige for a two count. Kate tags in Wrenkowski. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Wrenkowski applies a front face lock. Wrenkowski sends Envy to the corner. Wrenkowski with a Running Crossbody Block. Wrenkowski with a Twisting FaceBuster for a two count. The referee is trying to get Kate out of the ring. Envy tugs on Wrenkowski’s hair. Paige rocks Wrenkowski with a forearm smash. Paige drives her knee into the midsection of Wrenkowski. Paige tags in Envy. Envy repeatedly stomps on Wrenkowski’s chest. Envy with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Envy with clubbing blows to Wrenkowski’s back. Envy applies a front face lock. Paige tags herself in. Paige punches Wrenkowski in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Paige applies a wrist lock. Paige repeatedly kicks Wrenkowski in the face. Paige with The PK for a two count. Paige applies a rear chin lock. Wrenkowski with elbows into the midsection of Paige. Wrenkowski ducks a clothesline from Paige. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Roundhouse Kick. Envy and Kate are tagged in. Kate ducks a clothesline from Envy. Kate drives her knee into the midsection of Envy. Kate uppercuts Envy. Kate with a forearm smash. Envy reverses out of the irish whip from Kate. Envy dives over Kate. Envy drives Kate face first into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Wrenkowski dumps Paige out of the ring. Kate with The Spinning Heel Kick. Wrenkowski connects with The Reality Check. Kate hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate via Pinfall

– Thomas Latimer tells Kyle Davis that it’s on sight the next time he sees EC3.

– JR Kratos doesn’t believe that Aron Stevens is not retired.

– Kyle Davis had an exclusive interview with Cyon and Austin Idol. Idol doesn’t believe in rumor and innuendo. Cyon says that he’ll be at Hard Times III.

– Rodney Mack wants to have a match with JR Kratos.

– Next week on NWA Powerrr, Trevor Murdoch will battle Matt Taven.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

Second Match: Homicide (c) vs. Douglas Williams For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams backs Homicide into the turnbuckles. Homicide turns Williams over. Homicide is playing mind games with Williams. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. The referee calls for a clean break. Williams applies a hammerlock. Homicide dumps Williams out of the ring. Homicide with a flying double axe handle strike off the ring apron. Homicide slams Williams head on the apron. Homicide grabs a steel chair. Homicide rolls Williams back into the ring. Williams with a straight right hand. Williams with a corner clothesline. Homicide denies The Exploder Suplex. Williams denies The Koji Cutter. Williams with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Homicide decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Homicide with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Homicide starts biting Williams fingers. Williams with heavy bodyshots.

Homicide rakes the eyes of Williams. Homicide avoids the european uppercut. Homicide hits The Koji Cutter for a two count. Homicide rakes the chest of Williams. Homicide puts Williams on the top turnbuckle. Williams denies The Avalanche Koji Cutter. Williams HeadButts Homicide. Williams with a series of uppercuts. Homicide with a throat thrust. Williams runs Homicide into the turnbuckles. Williams with a corner clothesline. Williams with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Homicide denies The Tiger Driver. Williams rolls Homicide over for a two count. Williams connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Homicide negates The Chaos Theory. Homicide with a back fist. Homicide clotheslines the back of Williams neck. Homicide drops Williams with The DDT. Homicide talks smack to Williams. Homicide makes Williams pass out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Still NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Referee Stoppage

Third Match: The Fixers w/Matt Vine vs. The Ill Begotten & Mercurio w/Danny Deals In A Three On Two Handicap Match

Jay Bradley and Mercurio will start things off. Mercurio doesn’t want Bradley to touch his face. Bradley tugs on Mercurio’s hair. Bradley with a straight right hand. Vine appears with his arm in a sleeve. Bradley tags in Legursky. Plunkett shoves Mercurio. Legursky HeadButts Mercurio. Plunkett attacks Legursky from behind. Legursky tags in Bradley. Double Bodyslam. Assisted Seated Senton. Plunkett tags in Taylor. Taylor with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Bradley denies The Monkey Flip. Bradley tags in Legursky. Double Shoulder Tackle. The Fixers uses Taylor’s legs as a weapon. Double Pancake. Deals trips Bradley from the outside. Mercurio clocks Bradley with the book behind the referee’s back. Taylor is putting the boots to Bradley. The Ill Begotten gangs up on Bradley. Plunkett hooks the outside leg for a one count. Plunkett with a straight right hand. Plunkett tags in Taylor.

Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. Taylor is raining down haymakers. Taylor with clubbing blows to Bradley’s back. Taylor tags in Plunkett. Double Irish Whip. Double Gut Punch. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Plunkett rocks Bradley with a forearm smash. Plunkett punches Bradley. Plunkett tags in Taylor. The Ill Be Gotten are mauling Bradley in the corner. Bradley denies The Double SuperPlex. Bradley with a flying double shoulder tackle. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with two shoulder tackles. Legursky with Two Body Avalanches. Legursky follows that with two bodyslams. Legursky pulls Mercurio into the ring. Bradley jams Mercurio’s face into Legursky’s right armpit. The Fixers throws Taylor off the top turnbuckle. The Fixers connects with The Double PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Fixers via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jax Dane w/Chris Silvio vs. Anthony Mayweather In A Last Man Standing Match

Mayweather tells Kyle Davis that he’s found clarity in his life. Mayweather says that his priorities recently have been off track. He needs to reshift his focus. Mayweather says that Jax Dane doesn’t matter and he’s tired of wasting his time. Silvio says that Mayweather doesn’t have the balls to get in the ring with Dane. Silvio calls Mayweather a coward. Mayweather is not going to take Silvio’s bait.

He has nothing to prove to anybody. Dane calls Mayweather a part time father. Dane tells Mayweather to leave. Mayweather’s son should be looking for a new hero. Mayweather tees off on Dane. Mayweather transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mayweather is throwing haymakers at Dane. Dane delivers a low blow. Dane says that he’ll be Mason’s Daddy. Mason checks on his father as the show goes off the air.

Match Result: No-Contest

