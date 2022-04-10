NWA USA Results 4/9/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Colby Corino vs. Mike Jackson

Corino is playing mind games with Jackson. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Corino with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Corino backs Jackson into the turnbuckles. Corino shoves Jackson. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jackson with a deep arm-drag. Strong lockup. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Jackson applies a side headlock. Corino whips Jackson across the ring. Jackson drops Corino with two shoulder tackles for a one count. Jackson with a Hip Toss. Corino regroups in the corner. Corino kicks Jackson in the gut. Corino scores a right jab. Corino sends Jackson to the corner. Jackson kicks Corino in the face. Jackson decks Corino with a back elbow smash. Jackson ducks a clothesline from Corino.

Jackson with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Jackson. Jackson sends Corino shoulder first into the steel ring post. Jackson nails Corino with The Flatliner. Jackson hammers down on the left shoulder of Corino. Jackson delivers The Old School. Corino exits the ring. Jackson tugs on Corino’s hair. Corino drops Jackson with The Slingshot Spear. Corino transitions into a ground and pound attack. Corino puts his foot on the back of Jackson’s neck. Corino goes into the lateral press for a two count. Corino with The Fallaway Slam. Corino pops back on his feet. Corino hits The Colby Crush for a two count. Corino goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Jackson ducks out of the way. Jackson scores two elbow knockdowns. Jackson clotheslines Corino. Corino connects with the sucker punch from the outside to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino via Pinfall

– Jax Dane’s legal representative Chris Silvio pokes holes at NWA’s Match Making Process. Silvio says that The Dane Event will choose who he wants to face.

– Natalia Markova Vignette.

Second Match: Ariya Daivari vs. Sal Rinauro w/Danny Deals

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rinauro is playing mind games with Daivari. Strong lockup. Rinauro applies a side headlock. Daivari whips Rinauro across the ring. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Dosey Do Routine. Rinauro slides under Daivari. Rinauro avoids The PK. Rinauro rolls Daivari over for a two count. Rinauro with the backslide cover for a two count. Rinauro with The La Magistral for a two count. Rinauro dropkicks Daivari. Rinauro starts biting Daivari’s forehead. Daivari pulls Rinauro down to the mat. Daivari repeatedly stomps on Rinauro’s chest. Daivari puts Rinauro on the top turnbuckle. Daivari repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Rinauro.

Daivari with forearm shivers across the back of Rinauro. Daivari sends Rinauro into the ropes. Daivari applies The Sleeper Hold. Daivari drives his knee into the midsection of Rinauro. Daivari slams Rinauro’s head on three turnbuckle pads. Rinauro hulks up. Rinauro is throwing haymakers at Daivari. Daivari kicks Rinauro in the gut. Rinauro with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Rinauro dives over Daivari. Rinauro hits The Handspring Stunner for a two count. Rinauro is trying to remove the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari throws the carpet at Rinauro. Daivari SuperKicks Rinauro. Daivari connects with The Hammerlock Lariat. Daivari plants Rinauro with The Magic Carpet Ride to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ariya Daivari via Pinfall

Third Match: The Fixers vs. Marshe Rockett & Jax Dane w/BLK Jeez

Jay Bradley and Marshe Rockett will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bradley applies a hammerlock. Bradley grabs a side headlock. Rockett whips Bradley across the ring. Bradley drops Rockett with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Side Headlock Exchange. Bradley sends Rockett into the ropes. Rockett with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Rockett with a forearm smash. Rockett kicks Bradley in the gut. Rockett whips Bradley across the ring. Rockett goes for a dropkick, but Bradley holds onto the ropes. Dane trips Bradley from the outside. Bradley bodyslams Rockett for a two count. Bradley tags in Legursky. Assisted Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Legursky poses for the crowd. Legursky goes for a Powerslam, but Rockett lands back on his feet. Rockett goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Legursky holds onto the ropes.

Rockett ducks a clothesline from Legursky. Rockett ducks a clothesline from Legursky. Legursky denies The Crucifix Bomb. Bradley tags himself in. Bradley with a Running Body Block. Bradley repeatedly slams Rockett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rockett reverses out of the irish whip from Bradley. Bradley dives over Rockett. Bradley starts favoring his right knee. Rockett tags in Dane. Dane dumps Bradley out of the ring. Dane knocks Legursky off the ring apron. Dane sends Bradley face first into the steel ring post. Dane slams Bradley’s head on the steel ring steps. Rockett is putting the boots to Bradley. Rockett rolls Bradley back into the ring.

Dane delivers The Garvin Stomp. Dane applies the nerve hold. Dane punches Bradley in the chest. Dane applies the cravate. Dane applies a side headlock. Bradley with a Belly to Back Suplex. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with two shoulder tackles. Legursky levels Dane with Two Body Avalanches. Legursky bodyslams Dane. Legursky dumps Rockett out of the ring. The Fixers goes for a Double Suplex, but Rockett gets in the way. Dane delivers the double low blow behind the referee’s back. Dane hits The Samoan Drop. Dane tags in Rockett. Rockett lands The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Dane tosses Bradley out of the ring. Legursky plays to the crowd. Legursky goes for a Running HeadButt, but Rockett ducks out of the way. Rockett connects with The Rockett Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Marshe Rockett & Jax Dane via Pinfall

