The viewership numbers are in for the February 27th edition of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 570,000 viewers and scored a 0.16 in the always important 18-49 demographic. This was down from the February 20th episode, which drew 616,000 viewers and had a demo rating of 0.18. Overall, it ranked #10 in cable telecasts for 18-49. The top spot went to Vanderpump Rules, which boosted a 0.30 rating.

This was the final episode of NXT before next week’s Roadblock television special. It featured a face-to-face between Ilja Dragunov, Tony D’Angelo, and Carmelo Hayes, as well as the NXT return of Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger). Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.