AEW may be looking to add another pay-per-view event to its cycle.

The promotion filed a trademark on the term “Dynasty” last week, with many wondering what that name could be used for. According to Fightful Select, Dynasty is potentially the name of a major AEW event, most likely a pay-per-view, that will be targeted for the spring. The report says that word within AEW is that the event will happen in the month of April.

This lines up as AEW has never done a PPV event in April, nor have any AEW events past its April 3rd show in Worcester, been announced. As of now the potential location for the show is unknown. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this story.