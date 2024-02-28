WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, better known to wrestling fans as Kane, spoke about the tremendous career of Sting during a recent interview with David Gornowski. The Big Red Machine recalls wrestling The Icon in WCW before calling him one of the biggest superstars in all of wrestling. Highlights are below.

Recalls wrestling Sting in his only WCW match:

I didn’t get to work with him that much. I was actually one match with him in WCW. I had one match in WCW and that was with Sting. That was very early in my career. Then, he came to WWE late in his career, he had already retired and come back and that was also late in my career, but Steve is a really great guy. From my interactions with him, I can’t say enough about the human being. He’s always treated me very well. He was also one of my favorites back when I was younger, so it’s pretty cool when you get to work with the people he watched on TV and go, ‘Wow, this is really awesome! I’m in the ring with Sting. How cool is that?’

Calls Sting one of the biggest superstars of all time:

When he was in his prime, he was a great athlete,” Kane continued. “He could move. People forget he’s not a small guy. He’s probably 6’3 and 260 lb, but he could do all the things you think of a much smaller person doing. So, he’s an impressive athlete, and frankly, one of the biggest Superstars of all time, especially in WCW.

Sting wrestles his final match this Sunday at AEW Revolution.

