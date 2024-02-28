Arn Anderson is grateful to Cody Rhodes.

The Enforcer worked backstage in WWE for many years, something he admits burned him out after a while. After his WWE departure he would become an on-screen figure for AEW, where he managed Cody Rhodes and even got physical in several segments since the promotion began. On the latest edition of his ARN podcast, Anderson thanks Cody, as well as Tony Khan, for giving him a chance to perform again.

Cody brought me out of mothballs and, in the time was with him, let me enjoy the business again when I was completely burned out on the backstage part of it. I was never burned out on the performance side of it. So he made that happen. Thank you to Tony Khan. Thank you, Cody. I mean, once again, they allowed me to enjoy the business again and love the business, which I’ve always loved the wrestling part of it, just not too much on the politics. It just consumes you. So, I will be eternally grateful.

