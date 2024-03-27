The viewership numbers are in for the March 26th edition of NXT on the USA Network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 601,000 viewers, a 6% increase from the March 19th episode of 569,000. It scored a rating of 0.17 in the 18-49 demographic, which dropped for the second week in a row as last Tuesday had a 0.18 demo rating.

NXT featured Stacks battling Ilja Dragunov in the main event, as well as other tops stars in action like Shawn Spears, Dijak, Bron Breakker, Baron Corbin, Sol Ruca, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.

