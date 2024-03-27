The highly anticipated third season of the reality series “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” is set to make its return to A&E on Sunday, April 14th.

Across its initial two seasons, the show has showcased a total of 19 captivating episodes, all centered on WWE’s quest to uncover and acquire significant memorabilia for their prestigious archives.

A number of top stars from past and present have appeared on the show, including Triple H, Rikishi, Trish Stratus, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Bret Hart, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, and many more.