They’re running it back! AEW Dynamite and NXT go head-to-head next week on Tuesday, as Dynamite will switch days due to MLB coverage on TBS.

With NXT’s ratings on the rise recently, they seem to be very motivated and well equipped to topple Dynamite in the ratings next week with John Cena, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and Asuka already advertised for the show.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, commented on whether NXT will best Dynamite. He said,

“They have a real good shot at winning. I mean, yeah, I think that they should probably win.”

As for AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) will make his in-ring debut next week on the show.

Elsewhere on WOR, Meltzer also said that he expects next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw to heavily promote NXT on the following night. He said,

“They’re going to try. I mean, both companies are loading up. And the reason is, is for this, I mean, it’s a real competition. And I mean, the thing I expect very heavy promotion of NXT on Raw next Monday, probably the heaviest ever, because this Monday was pretty heavy. But I think next Monday will be well for sure. It’ll be heavier, it’ll be probably the heaviest ever and I would expect more big roster names on that show next week. That, you know, will get announced on Monday.”

