As noted, there was a decline in last night’s AEW Dynamite viewership due to TBS and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery listing the program as airing at 4pm, which caused DVR recording issues and lost Dynamite a good chunk of viewers. This wasn’t the only issue of the night as the Dynamite broadcast had severe audio issues that were all on TBS’s end.

Fightful Select reports that there is a lot of frustration in AEW as they tend to get blamed for such screwups, especially the audio problems. One source from WBD told the publication that the errors, most notably the incorrect listing time, was on them and that they are “inexcusable.” The same source says they felt bad that this happened to AEW.