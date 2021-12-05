According to BodySlam.net, NXT UK star Joseph Conners is now a free agent. The report does not specify whether Conners asked for his release or WWE cut him.

Conners competed in the first ever NXT UK title tournament back in 2017 to crown the brand’s first champion, a tournament that was eventually won by Tyler Bate. He made his main roster debut on 205 Live when WWE toured in England. He has only wrestled 10 total matches since 2020.

Conners, who is now 34, appeared at a British Wrestling Revolution event on Friday, and was announced for a Wrestle Carnival event in January.

