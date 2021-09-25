AEW star Nyla Rose recently appeared on the LGBT Sport Podcast about a variety of topics, including how she felt winning the AEW women’s championship back in 2020. Hear the Native Beasts’ full thoughts on the subject below.

Calls winning the AEW women’s title a blur:

It’s a blur. It’s absolutely a blur. It was a bit of a shock. Honestly, the crowd — I’m used to going out and getting booed. It’s like applause to me. I love it. I love hearing those boos. It’s like applause from ghosts, right? It’s fantastic. But that night, they booed me the whole match. [Then], 1-2-3, and there’s applause like this cheering. People are actually — they’re loving it. They’re able to take a step back and say, ‘You know what, respect.’ It was a very surreal moment to have gained the respect of the crowd, to have come this far. to essentially reach the top of the mountain [and] grab that grand prize that we’re all striving for. When, you know, a year or two prior, I didn’t think it would be anywhere near a company of this magnitude. Absolute bananas feeling.

How there was a brief moment she almost started crying:

Right back to business right back to business. There was a brief moment where I peeled back the curtain a little bit. There was a brief moment where I was right on the cusp of tears and I’m in my head coaching myself.’ Keep it together. Keep it together,’ and you’ll see, I squat down and I’m just like, ‘I gotta do this. I gotta stay in this zone, in the mode.’ and I just stood up and I was ready to go. Like you said, walk backstage and cameras are there. ‘Oh, here we go,’ and just kept trucking.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)