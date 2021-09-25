According to TV Series finale, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.09 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 4.6% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a 0.5 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #1 on the evening along with Big Brother.

The blue-brand featured a Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair segment, as well as Roman Reigns taking on Montez Ford in the main event. Dateline NBC won the night with well over 3.5 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.