Nyla Rose is excited about the evolution of her character.

The Native Beast and former AEW women’s champion spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful, which included Rose telling fans to be patient with certain storylines and referring to the fandom as a microwave society. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says it is weird to show more personality in promos:

It feels kind of weird, if I’m being honest. Like, in a good way. A very welcomed weird. I didn’t expect it. But it did feel good. Just completely unexpected. I’m glad the fans are enjoying what’s happening and hopefully we get the opportunity to give them more of that. It’s definitely something that I’ve wanted to do for a while, but it’s like the natural evolution of the character.

Tells fans that they need to be patient with wrestlers growth: