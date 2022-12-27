Nyla Rose is excited about the evolution of her character.
The Native Beast and former AEW women’s champion spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful, which included Rose telling fans to be patient with certain storylines and referring to the fandom as a microwave society. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Says it is weird to show more personality in promos:
It feels kind of weird, if I’m being honest. Like, in a good way. A very welcomed weird. I didn’t expect it. But it did feel good. Just completely unexpected. I’m glad the fans are enjoying what’s happening and hopefully we get the opportunity to give them more of that. It’s definitely something that I’ve wanted to do for a while, but it’s like the natural evolution of the character.
Tells fans that they need to be patient with wrestlers growth:
We live in such a microwave society now, people see something, they want it right now. It’s like, ‘Dude, just be patient. Enjoy the journey because when you look back on it, it’s going to make sense. Things are going to flow so much better. Just relax. Just relax.’ But nobody wants to relax and I can’t fault them. It’s a double edged sword. It feels good that they want you to give them everything at once, but please relax. We’re trying to create art. We’re trying to tell stories here.