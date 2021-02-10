Former IMPACT Knockouts champion ODB recently spoke with the Wrestling Gal podcast and clarified her current status with IMPACT, stating that she will be involved in a few matchups but is definitely not back with the promotion full-time. Hear her full thoughts below.

I’m not back full-time. It felt good. I went back and did a few matches that will be airing soon. I felt great. I spoke with Gail Kim, who is still there and agenting matches for the girls, and she was like, ‘Wow, you haven’t missed a step.’ That felt good because I hadn’t been in the ring for over a year and I wasn’t going to practice or anything. The 75 Hard [workout] obviously got me ready, which is weird because you never know what will come at you. Obviously, I did 75 Hard for a reason, but I didn’t know and it attracted other things in my life. I wasn’t looking to go back to wrestling. It was always, ‘I’m ready if anyone calls me,’ but I wasn’t knocking on doors, so it was cool for them [to call me]. IMPACT has always been my home.