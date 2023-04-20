Tonight’s post-Rebellion edition of Impact Wrestling will open up with Kushida and The Motor City Machine Guns vs. X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham.

Impact will be headlined by the Changing of the Guard Ceremony hosted by new Impact World Champion Steve Maclin.

Tonight’s Impact was taped on Monday from Toronto. You can click here for full spoilers. The rest of the announced line-up looks like this:

* Moose vs. Yuya Uemura

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry defends against Impact newcomer Sheldon Jean of Big Brother Canada fame

* Frankie Kazarian vs. John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a Handicap Match

* Nick Aldis will address his return to Impact

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Heath and Rhino vs. Shogun and Jack Price. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET on YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.