Tonight’s Against All Odds go-home edition will open up with Jason Hotch vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Bey. This will be a preview of The Good Hands vs. ABC for the titles at Against All Odds.

Impact will be headlined by Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham vs. Moose and Rich Swann. This will be a preview of the inaugural 8-4-1 Match at Against All Odds.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight:

* Go-home build for Against All Odds

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven defends against Death Dollz

* Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a non-title match

* Heath vs. Champagne Singh

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean in a non-title match

This week’s Before The Impact match is Tara Rising vs. Seleziya Sparx. BTI airs each week at 7:15pm ET via YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.

