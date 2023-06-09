As noted before, it was revealed by Sports Illustrated this week that AEW had significant talks with Mercedes Moné about possibly working the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II event later this month. While Moné is unable to make Forbidden Door, the fact that she had significant talks with Khan bodes well for a potential appearance in the future.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW talked with NJPW in an effort to facilitate the appearance. The potential of AEW using Moné was mentioned as far back as January, with Forbidden Door brought up at that point.

It’s believed that Moné vs. Saraya would have taken place at Forbidden Door. Saraya and Mercedes have a built-in history, as the two worked together in Saraya’s last WWE match for five years back in 2017.

Moné is currently on the shelf with an ankle injury, and NJPW officials expect her to be out of action through Forbidden Door.

