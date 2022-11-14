ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend the title against Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view event.
The early betting odds are out for the match and list Jericho as the -220 favorite to retain the title. At the same time, everyone else is the underdogs, with Danielson at +225, Guevara at +1000, and Castagnoli at +400, according to Betonline.com. Here is the latest card for the show:
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF
AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory
AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin
Saraya vs. Britt Baker
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose
AEW World title eliminator tournament finals: TBA vs. TBA