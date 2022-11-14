ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend the title against Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Jericho as the -220 favorite to retain the title. At the same time, everyone else is the underdogs, with Danielson at +225, Guevara at +1000, and Castagnoli at +400, according to Betonline.com. Here is the latest card for the show:

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

AEW World title eliminator tournament finals: TBA vs. TBA