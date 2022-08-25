Liv Morgan will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shayna Baszler at the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Morgan as the -140 favorite to retain the title while Baszler is the +250 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Peacock. Here is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Bayley, Dakota Kai and IO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus