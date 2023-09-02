Just last month, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page signed new multi-year deals with the company. This was something Orange Cassidy was happy to hear about.

While speaking with Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin’, Orange Cassidy praised The Elite.

“This company wouldn’t exist without them. It’s very clear, it’s very apparent, if you don’t think that, then you don’t know what AEW is, and that’s fine. They are the heart, they are the soul, they are everything AEW represents. Without those guys, I wouldn’t be sitting here with you while toilets are being flushed over my head. I am forever grateful to those people, and they allow us to do what we want to do. They allowed me to be me, I can thrive in an environment where you can be yourself. Them re-signing is a huge deal. I kind of want to wrestle them at some point.”

H/T to Fightful