Orange Cassidy is ready to change people’s perception.

The top AEW star and former International Champion spoke on this topic during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. Cassidy, whose style has been criticized as much as it has been adored, believes that people will never admit that they actually were wrong about his skill as a wrestler.

I think I will change people’s perception but they will never admit it. How many people on Twitter will be like, ‘You know what? I was wrong.’ Maybe a couple of people, but we’re talking less than 10%. That’s okay. I don’t care. If you don’t like me and you don’t like what I’m doing, and you don’t appreciate what I’m doing, that’s fine. I’m not going to stop doing what I want to do. I’m not going to stop wrestling the way I wrestle because that’s what I do.

Cassidy later explains how fans are so accustomed to wrestling tradition that whenever somebody does something new it throws them off.

That’s always going to be a problem, right? Because people are familiar with being comfortable. Usually, people like tradition and routine. I’m not saying everybody. When something gets broken or something is new. It’s like, ‘That’s not what I like. That’s not what I’ve watched before.’ It can take some time to get different styles. It’s funny you keep saying people have adapted to me and my style. I don’t like to think anybody has to adapt to my wrestling style.

Some of the perceptions of Cassidy have already changed. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently stated how much he enjoys the King of Sloth Style’s work. You can read what Easy E had to say here.

