Orange Cassidy is still your AEW All-Atlantic Champion.
OC defeated Lee Moriarty in the main event of this evening’s Rampage from El Paso, Texas. The Firm member put up a good fight against the fan-favorite, but Cassidy connected with his signature Orange Punch to secure the victory. His celebration would be short-lived as he and The Best Friends would get attacked by Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Jeff Jarrett. Fortunately, The Acclaimed would run the heels away to end the show.
Highlights can be found below.
