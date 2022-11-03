Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured top star Orange Cassidy defending his All-Atlantic championship against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus in a triple-threat showdown, Cassidy’s third defense of the title since he won it from PAC at the promotion’s debut show in Canada.

Luchasaurus dominated the matchup, throwing the smaller opponents around and showcasing his unique agility and athleticism. Fenix once again wowed the AEW audience with his high-risk offense, but in the end, Cassidy would emerge victorious after hitting his signature Orange Punch on Fenix.

Afterward, NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata would come out and stand across from Cassidy declaring himself the next contender. The two men signed a contract on the spot, with the title bout set for this Friday on Rampage in Atlantic City.

Highlights can be found below.

