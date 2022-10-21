AEW has made a change to tomorrow’s live Rampage event, which will be taking place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
RUSH was set to take on the Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance, but now Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against both men in a triple-threat. Vance and RUSH did an interview with Alex Marvez earlier tonight where the match was revealed.
Check out an updated card for Rampage below:
-Orange Cassidy vs. RUSH vs. Preston “10” Vance for the AEW All Atlantic Title
-The Acclaimed vs. The Varsity Athletes for the AEW Tag Team Titles (If The Acclaimed win they get the trademark to “Scissoring” back)
-HOOK vs. Ariya Daivari for the FTW Title
-Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale