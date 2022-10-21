IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/20/22

Washington Avenue Armory

Albany, New York

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

First Match: Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Bey & Juice Robinson

Tommy Dreamer and Chris Bey will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dreamer whips Bey across the ring. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Dreamer’s back. Bey dropkicks the left knee of Dreamer. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Bey goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Dreamer ducks out of the way. Dreamer with a Pumphandle Suplex. Bully and Robinson are tagged in. Quick shoving contest. Robinson kicks Bully in the gut. Robinson with clubbing blows to Bully’s back. Robinson HeadButts Bully. Robinson repeatedly stomps on Bully’s chest. Robinson drives his knee into the midsection of Bully. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Bully reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Bully scores the elbow knockdown. Bully talks smack to Robinson. Bully unloads a flurry of chops. Bully is mauling Robinson in the corner.

Bully takes a swipe at Bey. Bully with a straight right hand. Bully tells Dreamer to shut up. Bully tags in Dreamer. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Robinson drives his knee into the midsection of Dreamer. Robinson tags in Bey. Bey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Robinson drives his knee into Dreamer’s back. Bey dropkicks Dreamer. Robinson bodyslams Dreamer on the floor. Robinson rolls Dreamer back into the ring. Bey repeatedly stomps on Dreamer’s chest. Bey tags in Robinson. Juice Jabs. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson with a Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson tags in Bey.

Bey uppercuts the back of Dreamer’s neck. Bey applies a rear chin lock. Dreamer with heavy bodyshots. Bey punches Dreamer in the back. Bey sends Dreamer to the corner. Dreamer kicks Bey in the face. Bey ducks a clothesline from Dreamer. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Dreamer. Dreamer denies The Art Of Finesse. Dreamer drops Bey with a Cutter. Bully and Robinson are tagged in. Bully is throwing haymakers at Robinson. Bully with a Back Body Drop to Bey. Bully with a corner clothesline. Bully follows that with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Bey and Dreamer are trading back and forth shots. Dreamer clotheslines Bey to the floor. Robinson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Robinson dives over Bully. Bully connects with The Bully Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Bully tells Bey that he had nothing to do with what happened to Ace Austin.

Winner: Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer via Pinfall

Second Match: Mia Yim vs. Taylor Wilde

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yim backs Wilde into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Yim with a waist lock go-behind. Yim with a deep arm-drag. Yim lunges over Wilde. Arm-Drag Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wilde with two more arm-drags. Wilde with a Monkey Flip. Wilde follows that with another arm-drag. Wilde applies an arm-bar. Wilde whips Yim across the ring. Yim ducks a clothesline from Wilde. Yim with a diving leg sweep. Yim with a running dropkick for a two count. Wilde drives her elbow into the midsection of Yim. Yim punches Wilde in the back.

Yim has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Yim with clubbing mid-kicks. Yim with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Wilde with elbows into the midsection of Yim. Yim rocks Wilde with a forearm smash. Yim whips Wilde across the ring. Yim clotheslines Wilde for a two count. Yim bodyslams Wilde for a two count. Yim with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Yim transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Yim grapevines the legs of Wilde. Yim applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Wilde falls on top of Yim for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Wilde whips Yim across the ring. Wilde clotheslines Yim.

Wilde with a Leg Lariat. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Yim. Wilde with a Hurricanrana. Wilde with a Pendulum Stretch. Yim rolls Wilde over for a two count. Wilde denies Eat Defeat. Yim kicks out of two cradle positions. Wilde with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Yim side steps Wilde into the turnbuckles. Yim with The Helluva Kick. Yim sweeps out the legs of Wilde. Yim hits The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Wilde negates Eat Defeat. Yim with clubbing blows to Wilde’s back. Standing Switch/Back Elbow Exchange. Wilde connects with The Wild Ride to pickup the victory. After the match, Mickie James challenges Wilde to a match. VXT and Gisele Shaw gangs up on Mickie and Wilde. Jordynne Grace storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Taylor Wilde via Pinfall

– Next week on IMPACT, Gisele Shaw & VXT will battle Jordynne Grace, Mickie James and Taylor Wilde In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Plus, The Vacated X-Division Championship Tournament Will Begin.

Third Match: Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hendry applies a side headlock. Hotch whips Hendry across the ring. Hendry drops Hotch with a shoulder tackle. Hotch drops down on the canvas. Hotch leapfrogs over Hendry. Hendry sends Hotch into the ropes. Hendry with a running shoulder tackle. Hendry with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Hendry sends Hotch chest first into the canvas. Hotch with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Hotch kicks Hendry in the back. Hotch says that he doesn’t believe in Hendry. Hendry connects with The Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Hendry via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Rich Swann vs. Eric Young w/Cody Deaner

Young immediately attacks Swann after the bell rings. Young with clubbing blows to Swann’s back. Young whips Swann across the ring. Swann rolls under a clothesline from Young. Swann dropkicks Young. Young responds with a Wheelbarrow NeckBreaker. Young stomps on Swann’s chest. Young slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle. Young with a straight right hand. Young is choking Swann with his boot. Swann with heavy bodyshots. Young scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Young applies the cravate. Young transitions into a rear chin lock. Swann with heavy bodyshots.

Young punches Swann in the back. Swann with two haymakers. Swann with a Spinning Back Fist. Swann kicks the left hamstring of Young. Swann with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Young rakes the eyes of Swann. Young goes for The PileDriver, but Swann counters with a Back Body Drop. Swann denies The Wheelbarrow Suplex. Swann drops Young with The Handspring Cutter. Swann takes a swipe at Deaner. Young kicks Swann in the gut. Young goes for The PileDriver, but Swann rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, one of VBD henchmen attacks Swann from the outside. Young gets Swann in position for The PileDriver. The lights go out in the building. Sami Callihan attacks VBD with a baseball bat.

Winner: Rich Swann via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Kingdom (c) w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. HEATH & Rhino For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Mike Bennett and Rhino will start things off. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Bennett. Rhino whips Bennett across the ring. Rhino drops Bennett with a shoulder tackle. Rhino clotheslines Bennett over the top rope. Rhino decks Taven with a back elbow smash. Rhino clotheslines Taven over the top rope. The Kingdom heads towards the backstage area. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the rampway. Rhino slams Bennett’s head on the ring apron. All hell is breaking loose in Albany. Heath sends Taven face first into the steel ring post. Rhino whips Bennett into the turnbuckles. Rhino with a mini gore. Rhino punches Bennett. Rhino tags in Heath. Heath is throwing haymakers at Bennett. Heath with a flying forearm smash. Heath slams Bennett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Heath stomps on Bennett’s chest. Heath with a straight right hand. Heath tags in Rhino. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Rhino tells Bennett to get up.

Taven delivers a chop block. Bennett kicks Heath in the gut. Bennett dumps Heath out of the ring. Bennett stomps on the left knee of Rhino. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven works on the left knee of Rhino. Rhino knocks Bennett off the apron. Taven repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Rhino. Taven is choking Rhino with his boot. Bennett rakes the eyes of Rhino behind the referee’s back. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett puts his knee on the back of Rhino’s neck. Maria delivers a cheapshot behind the referee’s back. Bennett blasts Heath off the apron. The referee is trying to calm down Heath. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Rhino. Taven DDT’s the left knee of Rhino. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett dropkicks the left knee of Rhino. Rhino is displaying his fighting spirit. Bennett rocks Rhino with a forearm smash. Bennett thrust kicks the left knee of Rhino. Bennett thrust kicks the midsection of Heath. Heath continues to illegally walk into the ring.

The Kingdom gangs up on Rhino. Taven with two knife edge chops. Taven tags in Bennett. Double Irish Whip. Double Clothesline for a two count. Rhino with two haymakers. Bennett ducks a clothesline from Rhino. Taven tags himself in. Bennett dropkicks the left knee of Rhino. Taven with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Taven tells Rhino to go home. The Kingdom has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Rhino is trying to fight his way out of The Kingdom’s corner. Bennett dropkicks Rhino for a two count. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven stomps on Rhino’s chest. Rhino with heavy bodyshots. Taven drops Rhino with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Taven goes for The SpringBoard MoonSault, but Rhino ducks out of the way.

Heath and Bennett are tagged in. Heath with two clotheslines. Heath sends Bennett to the corner. Heath with a Leg Lariat. Heath with a Back Body Drop to Tavne. Heath ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Heath Powerslams Bennett for a two count. Heath tees off on Taven. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Taven leapfrogs over Heath. Bennett rocks Heath with a forearm smash. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Bennett hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bennett dishes out another forearm smash for a two count. Bennett tags in Taven. Heath denies Hail Maria. Bennett ducks a clothesline from Heath. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. The referee gets distracted by Honor No More. Rhino stops Maria in her tracks. Bennett attacks Rhino from behind. Maria inadvertently blinds Bennett with power. Heath connects with The Wake Up Call. Taven responds with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Rhino inadvertently nails Maria with The GORE. Heath plants Taven with The Wake Up Call to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, HEATH & Rhino via Pinfall

