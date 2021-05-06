During an interview with TSN, Ortiz named the Motor City Machine Guns as the team outside of AEW he’d most like to face. Here’s what he had to say:

For me, it’s plain and simple – [IMPACT’s] Motor City Machine Guns [Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley],” Ortiz said. I think about it all the time and I’m like ‘Damn, why did they come back when we left?’ We just missed them, but now with things being open, it’s very much a possibility and [IWGP Tag Team Champions] Guerrillas of Destiny [Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa], man. I’d love to wrestle them, too. They’re great. I love the intensity they bring. I think there would be something there.

Credit: TSN. H/T 411Mania.