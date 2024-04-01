Ortiz is going under the knife.

AEW veteran Ortiz appeared on Isiah Kassidy’s latest video blog to reveal that he has suffered an injury.

During the latest vlog for Isiah Kassidy of Private Party, Ortiz confirmed that he suffered a torn pec, and will be out of action for approximately four weeks after undergoing surgery in two weeks.

“I’m injured,” he said. “I’m injured. I’m about to get surgery in two weeks. It was just from a clothesline. I tore a pec. I tore my pec from a clothesline.”

He continued, “It’s because I’m too jacked. I’m so jacked my tendons couldn’t keep up. Two weeks and four months recovery time, and I’ll be back.”

