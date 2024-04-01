Construction continues for the set design for this year’s WrestleMania!

This week, more images have continued to leak online that shows a crew working on the set design for WWE’s upcoming two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Featured below is another special first look at the set design being constructed inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. for WrestleMania XL on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WWE WrestleMania 40 results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.