The numbers are in for last week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

Spoiler TV is reporting that the Thursday, March 28, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV drew 74,000 viewers.

By comparison, this is down 11,000 viewers from the 2/29 episode which drew 85,000 viewers and is the last reported viewership numbers for the show.

Viewership numbers for other TNA iMPACT On AXS TV shows in the month of March are still unavailable.

The 3/28 show scored a 0.02 rating in the 18 to 49 demo, level with recorded key demo ratings since January.

Last week’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV featured the returns of Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander, Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin in a battle of former world champions, Mike Bailey vs. Eddie Edwards and more.