“The Final Boss” has checked in on social media to kick off WrestleMania XL Week.

On Sunday evening, The Rock surfaced on social media with a new mini-documentary style video showing his road to WrestleMania XL, where he will join forces with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in one of the night one main events.

Ahead of the big tag-team showdown this Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., The Bloodline member took to X to share the journey he has gone on from his return to the scene in WWE until present-day.

“The Final Boss creates the road we are all on,” wrote The Rock as the caption to the post containing the video, which ends with a “To be continued …” graphic. The post itself also features a “Part 1” hashtag indicating more is to come.

Check out the first installment of The Rock’s Road to WrestleMania XL video series via the post embedded below.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday and Sunday night for live WrestleMania XL results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.