Last night during a Twitch stream for multi-time Divas champion Paige revealed that her contract with WWE ends in June of 2022. Today she added more fuel to the fire by tweeting out that she’s “not done yet,” a tease at a possible in-ring return. She announced her retirement back in 2018.

I’m not done yet. 💪🏼 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) August 29, 2021

Paige’s exact quote from her Twitch stream was, “My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract.”

