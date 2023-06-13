Paul Heyman looks back on a scary time in Roman Reigns’ life, when the Tribal Chief had to take time away from WWE in 2018 due to his leukemia diagnosis.

The Wise Man of the Bloodline spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Tetragrammaton podcast, where he revealed that nobody actually knew how sick Reigns was at the time.

Nobody knew how sick he [Reigns] was. I mean, they the thought was he had a handle on this. They thought this is treatable. They thought he’ll be back, but you’re talking about a very unpredictable affliction that can take a wrong turn real fast and next thing you know, the world and his family are suffering without him. So I mean, nobody knew.

Reigns would eventually return and announce to the WWE Universe that he was in remission. Heyman says that the entire experience changed the champ for the better and gave him a deeper appreciation of life.

It gave him a greater appreciation of life. I’m sure it gave him a greater appreciation of one’s own mortality. I’m sure it gave him a greater appreciation of the blessings that he has.

Elsewhere in the interview, Heyman spoke about his admiration for John Cena. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)