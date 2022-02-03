Paul Heyman is set to explain why he turned on Brock Lesnar during this week’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown.

As noted, last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event saw Heyman re-align himself with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who then attacked Lesnar to help Bobby Lashley become the new WWE Champion. Lesnar later won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, and has picked Reigns as his WrestleMania 38 opponent.

In an update, WWE tweeted a photo of Heyman assisting Reigns at The Rumble, and asked if his betrayal of Lesnar was what Reigns had planned all along.

Heyman responded to the tweet and said he will reveal all during tomorrow’s SmackDown.

“Is it really in anyone’s best interest to post conspiracy theories like this, instead of merely enjoying the anticipation until I reveal all on tomorrow night’s @WWE #Smackdown LIVE on @FOXTV @WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @BrockLesnar,” Heyman wrote.

Lesnar is not currently advertised for Friday’s SmackDown.

Lesnar has warned that his WrestleMania 38 match with Reigns will be a Title vs. Title match as he plans to capture the WWE Title in the Elimination Chamber match on February 19 in Saudi Arabia. Lashley will defend his title inside the Chamber against Lesnar, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Riddle and Seth Rollins.

The only other item announced for SmackDown as of this writing is Ronda Rousey returning to the blue brand to announce her WrestleMania 38 opponent.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the WWE – Heyman exchange below:

