Paul Heyman said on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch that he signed a long-term deal with WWE in 2021.

Heyman’s first stint with WWE lasted from 2001 until the end of 2006 and then he returned to the company in 2012 and re-signed with them in 2016 and 2018 as well.

“It was public knowledge that my contract came up last year and I kept it very close to the vest because I’m not one of these people that A) want to negotiate in public and B) I’m reading an awful lot lately about who signed for how long and for how much and I just never want that to be me. This much I will say: I re-signed with WWE last year. It was a long-term agreement and they created a situation where I would have been a fool not to take them up on their offer. So, I’m locked in for a while.”

Heyman also stated that his deal with WWE allows him to work on outside projects as well.

“I do have outside projects just because I like to multi-task and I’m very ADD and I just can’t concentrate on one thing at a time ever in my life. I have carve-outs to allow me to do other projects, which is also to WWE’s benefit because I’m locked in to WWE as well. So, I’m always going to be ‘Oh, that WWE guy is doing this outside project’ and I would never do anything that would betray my deal with WWE because they went out of their way to make sure that I was here. “I’m happy, I’m locked in and we are mutually satisfied with each other’s contributions to the coffer,” he said.

