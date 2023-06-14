Paul Heyman has provided some insight into Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns using his “Acknowledge Me” phrase, which he began using when he became The Tribal Chief in the 2020 feud with Jey Uso.

Heyman appeared on Rick Rubin’s “Tetragrammaton” podcast and said everyone knew Reigns had something big the first time he said he needed Jey to acknowledge him.

“Roman had said, ‘Well, you know what I really want from Jey? I don’t want his love. I have that. I don’t want his admiration. I don’t even want his obedience. I’ll take that from him. You know what I need? I’m the ‘Head of the Table.’ I am ‘The Tribal Chief.’ I need him to acknowledge me.’ And the moment he said it, we all got chills because we knew this is bigger than this moment,” Heyman said. “This is the declarative statement. This is the definition of the character. What does the character want? What does ‘The Tribal Chief’ need? What does the ‘Head of the Table’ seek? Acknowledgment.”

Heyman clarified that Reigns’ statement is actually a plea, not a command. The Wiseman said The Tribal Chief is needy.

“[Roman is] the most confident performer, the best-looking man, the guy that looks like a champion, the one guy that can handle Brock Lesnar, the D1 athlete, a second-generation Samoan American wrestler, and he’s needy. He’s a ‘Tribal Chief.’ He’s ‘The Head of the Table.’ He runs the family. He’s the biggest star, but he’s needy. He needs you to acknowledge him,” Heyman said.

Heyman continued to discuss Reigns’ character, and said he isn’t motivated by love, affirmation, or hate, he just wants acknowledgment from the crowd.

“It’s a beg from a man who doesn’t beg,” Heyman said. “From a man who rules. From a man who commands ‘The Island of Relevancy.’ ‘Please acknowledge me. Please, just acknowledge me. I don’t just want it, I need it from you.’ And when you do it, do it authentically.”

Heyman added that Reigns’ catchphrase serves as a “psychological twist” to humanize him.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.