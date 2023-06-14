Trinity is grateful to two of the top female superstars in WWE.

The former multi-time champion discussed her love for Charlotte Flair during a recent interview with WrestleZone. Trinity states that the Queen has always brought the best out of her whenever they have clashed inside the ring, which happened multiple times under the WWE banner.

It’s so crazy when I think back on my career, I feel like I don’t have that many matches to do that with, so I’m kind of on that journey as well to just create good matches. But the ones I would say, me and Charlotte, championship match on SmackDown last year. That was one of my favorite matches. I feel that Charlotte is someone who always brings the best out of me. Charlotte, she’s tough, and you’re going to do one of two things when you’re in the ring with her. You’re either gonna sink or swim because she demands you to step up, and I always loved working with her because I feel like we always did that with each other.

Trinity then named Natalya as another opponent who always brought her A-game, and looks specifically at their showdown at SummerSlam 2017.

My SummerSlam match with Natalya is one of my favorites. I really enjoyed that match, and Nattie is another one of my favorites that I’ve always loved working with through the years. She always gives her all, and she’s always consistent in the ring, and she will always deliver a good match. And I would say my match with KiLynn has been one of my favorite matches.

Back in May, Trinity spoke about her departure from WWE and how she thought she would end her career with the company. You can read about that here.