Paul Heyman may be returning to the WWE storylines this weekend.

WWE is still keeping Heyman off TV to sell the attack he took from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in late July, but a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Heyman is currently in Cardiff, Wales for Clash at The Castle on Saturday.

It has not been confirmed that Heyman will accompany Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the ring for his main event match with Drew McIntyre on Saturday, but he has been featured on at least some of the promotional material for the match.

Heyman narrated the opening video package for the NXT Heatwave special on August 16, but he has not appeared on WWE TV since Reigns defeated Lesnar at SummerSlam on July 30. The Bloodline has mentioned Heyman in recent SmackDown segments, noting that he’s still resting up from the injuries caused by Lesnar.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.