During his interview with Busted Open Radio, Paul Wight spoke extensively on his relationship with Tony Schiavone. Here’s what he had to say:

Tony and I always got along great while I was in WCW. It’s always funny now because I used to talk to Tony a lot when I first started in WCW. I was green as grass and, though everybody was excellent to me in WCW then, I didn’t ask a lot of questions to a lot of guys cause I didn’t want to be that annoying guy. I was twelve, thirteen years younger than anybody else in that locker room. I didn’t want to be ‘hey what about this, what about that?’ But one of the guys that I’d always ask little questions about or why did so and so say this, or why it was done like that, is Tony.

And it’s funny. After all the years of me being in WWE and not seeing Tony, and then to come together in AEW, we just clicked right back together. I think it’s a respect, it’s a trust. You know when you’re doin that position, there’s a lot of stress. Anytime you’re talking live and you have to have coherent thoughts, funny anecdotes and also get your point across, there’s a lot of mental juggling going on. So you want to be in an environment with somebody you definitely trust. Like me, sometimes my mouth forgets to work, and Tony always slides right in there and finishes my thoughts for me. So it helps. I don’t think giants are known for being eloquent speakers, but I’m going to fake it as long as I can.