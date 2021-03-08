Paul Wight (fka Big Show) revealed during the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon called him on the day that his AEW signing was announced.

It was recently reported that Wight chose to sign a multi-year contract with AEW after contract talks failed with WWE. Wight revealed that McMahon called him on the day his AEW signing was announced, and that there is no animosity between the two sides. Wight said Vince wished him a lot of luck and agreed that he is a big asset to the competition.

“Here’s the thing, Vince actually called me the day it was announced that I signed with AEW, wished me a lot of luck, agreed that I’m a big asset to AEW and thanked me for all the years I worked in WWE,” Wight revealed. “There’s no animosity, there’s no anger, there’s no dirt, so to speak.

“This just came down to, you know, contract negotiations and opportunities. Let’s face it, over 20 years in WWE, I have done everything there is to do, in WWE. I needed a fresh start, and for me, Vince understands that and understands me as a talent, and this was an opportunity for me to do that.”

Wight added that he followed the rules and reached out to AEW President Tony Khan only after his WWE contract had expired. AEW announced Wight’s signing on February 24, revealing that he will be working as an in-ring talent and as a commentator on the new AEW “Dark: Elevation” YouTube show that premieres on March 15, along with Tony Schiavone. It had been reported that Wight and WWE failed to agree on terms for a new contract in January, just days after he appeared on the RAW Legends Night episode on January 4.

Stay tuned for more on Wight in AEW.

(H/T to Sportskeeda for the quote)

