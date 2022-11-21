The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 242 – 11/19/22.

ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Evans faces Martin Kirby in a non-title showdown. Sha Samuels battles Shreddy. Chris Bungard clashes with BT Gunn.

wXw Femmes Fatales 2022 – 10/01/22.

Women take over wXw for the first time in three years. Eight women battle in a one-night tournament to determine the next No. 1 Contender for the wXw Women’s Championship. Baby Allison defends her title against Amale and Calypso.