Last night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view saw top company superstar MJF capture the world championship from Jon Moxley, with the Salt of the Earth getting the win thanks to William Regal, who passed him his signature brass knuckles while the referee was knocked out.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, there was a different finish pitched for the main event, one that was brought up by “several influential wrestlers. Meltzer notes that MJF was still winning the AEW world title no matter what, but that there was a different direction they were considering.

With the victory MJF became the youngest world champion in AEW history. His first defense will be against either Ricky Starks or Ethan Page, who wrestle on this Wednesday’s Dynamite in the World Title Eliminator tournament finals. That match will take place at the December 14th Winter Is Coming special in Texas.