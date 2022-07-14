Peter Avalon recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his “INSIGHT” podcast. He discussed his AEW status, how fans reacted to his career update a few months back, and more. Below are highlights:

Still being in AEW:

“You can see me and [Ryan] Nemeth and the rest of The Wingmen, Cezar and JD, we are usually main-eventing Dark. Weird how it works out where people wonder where we are at, we are not on the flyers or any of the advertising. Hell, it’s hard, they don’t even post any of our pictures on Green Fly. But it’s funny that we will main event most episodes of Dark and we are now 0 and 672 to The Dark Order and to The Best Friends. We are doing really well against both teams.”

Doing acting:

“I’m trying to do more and more. I just got myself a little commercial agent and I am working on getting myself some more agents. I just did a film and a music video with Jacob Sartorius. He is a very talented young man and he is big on Tik Tok, millions of followers. I am just trying to stay busy while also still wrestling. I am still with AEW, [also] booking, writing and appearing on Championship Wrestling, which we do every month at the Irvine Improv. Then I am doing GCW with my man Ray Rosa, Prestige Wrestling, we have Epic Pro Wrestling coming up. There is a lot of stuff, I am very active, very busy and a lot of fun.”

Fan reactions when Avalon said he was taking bookings:

“But it means that I am still there, I am doing more things and there is more to life than Dynamite and Rampage. I’ve been in Dynamite since day one, and they are doing their thing so I am going to do my thing.”

Multiple stars in AEW taking outside bookings:

“It’s beautiful for Tony to let us do that and expand our horizons while still being able to work at AEW. It’s great, shoutout to Tony for that.”

