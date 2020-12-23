It was a successful weekend for The Hurt Business.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin beat The New Day to win the Raw Tag Team Titles at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on the WWE Network.

Although Bobby Lashley didn’t work the event, he’s still the United States Title. Most people didn’t know that MVP was also in action over the weekend, but it wasn’t in the square circle.

Instead, he took part in a jiu-jitsu tournament and ended up winning it. He wrote the following:

“For the people that have been asking what medal I’m holding in this photo, let me inform you. On Saturday I won a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world championship competing in the IBJJF Masters tournament. The Hurt Business had an eventful weekend! Now you know. Winking face #thehurtbusiness.”