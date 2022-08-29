WWE presents the Clash at the Castle event on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, that will air on Peacock.

As seen below, construction is underway at the stadium:

WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. Here is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Bayley, Dakota Kai and IO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus