WWE presents the Clash at the Castle event on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, that will air on Peacock.
As seen below, construction is underway at the stadium:
Construction is currently underway for #WWEClash 👀 pic.twitter.com/MJuxXVwwbv
— The Wrestling Outsiders🤘 (@TWO_Sweeet) August 27, 2022
WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. Here is the updated card:
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
Bayley, Dakota Kai and IO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka
Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus