The Judgment Day faced off against Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, where Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully defended their Tag Team Titles.
Balor was seen selling his bloody thumb, as Dunne focused on targeting his opponents’ fingers during the match.
While discussing on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Balor is reportedly doing fine.
Bálor appears to have messed up his thumb…#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/VtSEiyCrRc
