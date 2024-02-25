WWE opened the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE with Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez in the women’s Elimination Chamber match, with Lynch going over. Lynch will challenge WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

As previously noted, Raquel had mentioned coming out of the show that her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome was flaring up before the show.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, it noted Raquel’s status was touch and go at one point due to the MSAC. As a result, she had missed the practice match.